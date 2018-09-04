YP Letters: Fracking’s okay - if you live hundreds of miles away

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

Michael Baker’s letter (The Yorkshire Post, September 1) is all very well but he’s lucky to be in Aberdeen.

There has been widespread opposition to the prospect of fracking starting in Yorkshire.

The Scottish parliament has banned fracking in Scotland, the oil and gas extraction used there is totally different from the fracking method. So we’re still no better off.

The controversial process needs to be stopped and banned altogether now for health reasons and for a better, cleaner environment.

I’ve nothing against the conventional method of drilling, but totally against the fracking method, as it would not work at all well here in a very tight environmental area in the UK, unlike elsewhere where the area operated in is about 10 times larger and less populated than here.

I do not believe fracking would bring more work as it has a very limited life span, unlike the conventional oil and gas fields.

From: Robert Bottamley, Hedon, East Yorkshire.

Many thanks for conveying Michael Baker’s reassurances that concerns over fracking are “groundless”. They bring to mind the man who, having leapt from the top of a skyscraper, shouted as he passed each window on the way down, “So far, so good!”