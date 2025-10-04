Oseyo: Hundreds queue for opening of huge Asian superstore with its ‘craziest’ store to date in Yorkshire
Hundreds of people stood in the pouring rain to be one of the first shoppers to experience this ‘Korean food and culture hub.’
Even Storm Amy didn’t weather people’s spirits, as they watched K-pop dancers perform in the rain, while they waited for the store to open to the public at 10am.
Oseyo has become the UK’s largest Asian supermarket retailer after opening its first store in London ten years ago. It has since opened stores throughout London, Birmingham, and Manchester, with this location being the first in Yorkshire.
Operations director Isaac Kweon said: “After our epic success and the viral sensation of our Arndale store, the Oseyo team has decided to go even crazier for our latest location in Sheffield.”
Oseyo on Sheffield’s Moor is the largest store to date with three storeys of South East Asian food, iced drinks, K-pop merchandise, crockery, and Korean skincare.
There’s also a photobooth, tasting stations, and an entire ‘Ramyun Library.’ From viral Buldak noodles and iced bears with syrup to pour over to Anime-themed ramen bowls and frozen groceries.