K-Pop fans, anime lovers, and foodies queued up for the opening of Oseyo, a Korean superstore, earlier today in Sheffield.

Hundreds of people stood in the pouring rain to be one of the first shoppers to experience this ‘Korean food and culture hub.’

Even Storm Amy didn’t weather people’s spirits, as they watched K-pop dancers perform in the rain, while they waited for the store to open to the public at 10am.

Hundreds queued in the rain as Oseyo opens this weekend on The Moor in Sheffield | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

Oseyo has become the UK’s largest Asian supermarket retailer after opening its first store in London ten years ago. It has since opened stores throughout London, Birmingham, and Manchester, with this location being the first in Yorkshire.

Operations director Isaac Kweon said: “After our epic success and the viral sensation of our Arndale store, the Oseyo team has decided to go even crazier for our latest location in Sheffield.”

Oseyo on Sheffield’s Moor is the largest store to date with three storeys of South East Asian food, iced drinks, K-pop merchandise, crockery, and Korean skincare.