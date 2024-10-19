Otley Wildlife Arts Festival: Headline speakers to include Kate Bradbury and George McGavin

A major festival for the UK's first wildlife friendly town is to shine a spotlight on the district's creativity and with headline speakers including Kate Bradbury and George McGavin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otley Wildlife Arts Festival, launching in coming days, will see a whole host of events from pottery workshops to poetry and folk music.

To organisers, this is a festival that's grown and grown, from the seed of an idea to something quite spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Griffin, of Wildlife Friendly Otley, said: "Over time, the programme has just grown, it's exploded hugely since we first started.

The line up is revealed for Otley's fourth annual Wildlife Arts Festival, featuring headline speakers including Kate Bradbury and George McGavin. Image: Sarah Cuttle

"We've got such a range of groups, covering such a range of topics from wildflowers to hedgehogs.

"The programme is so varied. It has both artistic and scientific elements to it.

"And it's important that local people can get involved."

This is the fourth annual event for Otley Wildlife Arts Festival, which will run for three days from this coming Friday, October 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line up is revealed for Otley's fourth annual Wildlife Arts Festival, featuring headline speakers including Kate Bradbury and George McGavin. Images: Otley Wildlife Arts Festival

At the core of the festival is a free exhibition of wildlife art and photography at Otley Courthouse on the Saturday, along with stalls from local wildlife groups.

But over time the festival has grown also to showcase local talent, while aiming to engage people with the "wonderful world of wildlife".

Headline speakers include award-winning author and journalist Kate Bradbury, who will appear in a ticketed event at the Courthouse.

The television presenter and wildlife editor for Gardeners' World magazine will share her thoughts on how to create habitats for wildlife in our own gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then George McGavin, a world-leading entomologist and television presenter who is renowned for his campaigning work, will share a "lively" examination of the world of wildlife.

This event is to mark a return for the explorer, who is a patron of Wildlife Friendly Otley, and whose appearance last year proved incredibly popular.

There are to be musical acts, folk singers, flautists, some samba, and talks exploring different topics from the natural history of Otley Chevin to peregrine falcons.

A special poetry event ‘Wildlife in Words’ will take place next Sunday with various workshops, Wharfedale Naturalist Society has helped fund a school visit with author Nicola Penfield, and there are to be events around the town centre with photography, collage, felting, and pottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We think we must be the UK's first wildlife friendly town," said Mr Griffin "This helps promote the principles and gets people engaged.

"It's focusing on the variety of wildlife, and the proven sense of wellbeing and good health that people get when they are exposed to it. It is educational as well.

"We're so lucky to live in a town with so much around us, but we can still see species suffering and disappearing," he added.

"There's no room for complacency. This puts wildlife very much at the centre."