Over £20,000 raised for teenagers killed in crash on New Year's Day

More than £20,000 have been raised for the families of the two teenagers killed in a crash in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

William Herbert, aged 16 and from Howden, and 18-year-old Olly Mitchell, from Ellerton, both in East Yorkshire, died in the crash between a VW Golf and a Vauxhall Grandland on Staithes Road, Preston.

A fundraiser described William as a “bright young soul” who “touched the lives of everyone who knew him with his kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering spirit”.

The funds raised would help cover funeral expenses and ease the burden on loved ones, it explained, adding: “Every donation, no matter the size, is a step towards showing them how much William meant to all of us and how deeply he will be missed.”

A separate fundraiser for Olly, also on GoFundMe, said they hope to create a “lasting legacy” for the “cheeky, Yorkshire pudding-loving, high viz-wearing” youngster, who had a “mischievous smile and as wicked sense of humour”. The “much-loved member of a large farming community” had just got a new job.

It added: “Having just turned 18, Olly's future was looking bright with a new job that he loved and a great social circle including a personal life that was bringing visible happiness that was a joy to see”.

Two other youngsters in the Golf were also seriously injured as was the passenger in the Grandland, while the driver also suffered a serious injury to her arm.