Kindly on loan to us from a family in East Yorkshire, Ellie has already stolen the little guy’s heart. The day couldn’t have gone any better and their brilliant performance together helped secure the team first place and a spot at the Nationals, which will take place next spring. At 11am, the competition was halted and we all stood silent as we remembered the importance of marking this special day. Even the ponies stood quietly, as for two minutes we were lost in our thoughts.

On our drive home later that day, John-William started asking abou.t the war, in particular the many ponies, horses and donkeys that had played their part. He sat quietly, his head shaking from side to side, a sadness playing across his young face whilst I told him about the millions that suffered and ultimately died during the two world wars. It was heart-breaking to tell him that many were taken from farms, with the owners having no say in them going.

“Would they have taken Ellie and Bronze” he asked.

The War Horse at Mill Pond Meadow in Featherstone.

Ellie, like the rest of our ponies is Welsh. She’s bigger than Bronze as she’s the next section up, classed as a Welsh pony of cob type. Whilst I doubted Bronze would have been an ideal candidate I was pretty sure Ellie would have been taken. I’d read years ago about the many thousands of farm horses that were quite simply taken, leaving many farmers without their work mates. It had filled me with horror when I’d thought about what those poor sentient beings were taken to and their inevitable fate. I can only imagine, that like the many soldiers out there, they ached for the serene green fields of home, the peace and safety. As we made our way home from Bishop Burton college, with our ponies on board, I was bombarded with questions. Who came and took the ponies, why didn’t the farmers say no, who looked after them out there and the most painful question of all, how did they get home. I didn’t have the heart to tell him that their journey to the battlefields was a one way ticket and most, if not all never saw the rolling countryside of home ever again. Despite our conversation being desperately sad and one that the little guy really struggled to comprehend, these stories need telling. It’s why we have this special day, so we never forget what they went through.