The joint venture has now opened in the heart of Leeds’ luxury retail district. The store, which has been Berry’s flagship location since 1966, will continue to be run by Berry’s, now housing a mono-branded boutique.

The boutique has been designed by Patek Philippe’s architects, in a bid to “bring the Patek Philippe vision to Leeds”.

Adrian Lurshay, managing director for Patek Philippe in the UK, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Berry’s and to bring a piece of Geneva to Leeds.

“Having known Berry’s for many years, we are absolutely confident that they are a great retail partner for the new boutique.

“As our brands and family values align perfectly, we look forward to bringing exceptional service - and the world’s finest watches - to new and existing customers.”

Patek Philippe is a luxury Swiss watch brand which was first established in 1939. The company’s watches, which sell for an average price of around £55,000 in the UK, cannot be bought online and can only be bought in stores.

Thecompany only produces around 72,000 watches each year.

The announcement comes off the back of a period of growth for fifth-generation family firm, Berry’s.

Despite challenges to the high-street in recent years, Berry’s has grown its footprint across the UK, and in Leeds specifically; owning several locations across the city including its own-brand stores and branded boutiques.

Berry’s said the collaboration “cements Leeds as one of the finest shopping destinations outside London”.

Simon Walton, managing director of Berry’s Jewellers, said: “The arrival of this Patek Philippe monobrand boutique in Leeds signifies an important moment for the city, Berry’s and watch enthusiasts across the UK.

“We’re delighted that Patek Philippe has chosen Leeds and Berry’s to open their first monobrand boutique in the UK.”

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post last year, Mr Walton said: ““We’ve seen Leeds change a lot in the last 30 years, and it has become a huge commercial city in that time. We rival Manchester, and I think this is a real feather in the cap for Leeds to have managed to have this boutique here, rather than it being granted to Manchester.