It is a question as old as time: “Are humans part of nature, or are we pitted against nature?” Relevant at any point in history, it was one element Patrick Galbraith found so interesting about the enduring land access debate – people demanding, for example, more freedom to wander private areas of countryside or to camp in the wild.

“There's one argument to say, well, we're part of nature, so we need to go out into nature. But as a species, we're quite a strange one because most species kind of stay in their lane, by and large, whereas humans want to colonise every habitat,” says Patrick.

“We want to go into caves. We want to go across the marshes. We want to go to the moon.”

Patrick Galbraith, author of Uncommon Ground. Picture: Alex Krook.

We want to go to more of Dartmoor too, apparently. In January 2023, the largest UK land access demonstration since Kinder Scout in 1932 took place in the southern Devon area.

Those who led the protest want open access to much more of rural Britain – citing the benefits of people being immersed in nature – but many, of course, disagree and worry about the impact more footfall will have on the countryside.

In his latest book Uncommon Ground, Patrick explores the nuances of the debate with an investigative tour of the country, seeking out the voices which, despite being close to the issue, are not always the ones heared.

For one thing, back in 2019, Patrick visited the Yorkshire Sun Society naturists near Hull for a feature in this newspaper, which is referenced in the book. He says: “I really strongly believe that that journalists should stick up for the for the little man, and in a funny way, nudists get a really hard time.”

The front cover of Uncommon Ground.

However, something profound motivates his work more generally. “My interest really is Britain and how it's changing and how we see ourselves. I like to use different lenses to understand British culture and British society,” says Patrick, a columnist for Country Life and commissioning editor at the independent publisher Unbound.

His book – a follow-up to the acclaimed In Search of One Last Song from 2022 – consequently “looks at access to the land and the way that that inspires identity,” he says.

During the course of his research, Patrick headed out with poachers, met landowners, foxhunters and Travellers, wandered naked with naturists in Yorkshire, and spent time with activists calling for a total abolition of the right to own land. He also interviewed politicians, historians and conservationists, many of whom have mixed feelings about the contemporary access campaign.

“Conflict, I think, is very interesting,” says Patrick, who himself takes part in deer stalking to manage the population. “For example, fox hunting is a really interesting one because you talk to people involved in what remains of fox hunting and they will say that the biggest problem they face is rich people buying up 100 acres, 150 acres, and then saying ‘You can’t hunt here anymore’. And those hunts have often been hunting the same country for 150 to 200 years. Interestingly, they're kind of getting squeezed out in a way. So there's that kind of tension because they want more access to the land but there are lots of people who feel that the people who hunt, the land is very much theirs.

“So I’m also interested in that – who feels welcome in the countryside, and how is that evolving and changing? And then I guess the important thing, as well, in this particular book is what impact we have on the land. We're almost 70 million people now in Britain. In 1500 we were two and a half million people. I mean, there are 40 million dogs in this country. What impact does that have on wildlife?”

On Dartmoor, he spoke to a gamekeeper called Snowy Parker, who made an interesting point about the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in 2001.

“Nobody could go out on to Dartmoor, nobody to walk, no one with their dogs. He said he was seeing wildlife in a way that he'd never seen. Wildlife was flourishing because people weren't there.” Wild camping has become a major part of the debate, as campaigners want the right to pitch tents not just in designated sites but across the outdoors in England in the same way that is legal to do so in Scotland, where London-based Patrick was born in 1993. North of the border, people have access to farmers' fields, provided they are responsible.

But, says Patrick, it’s not so simple. “If you look at the land mass of Scotland compared to England, there's quite a lot of Scotland, and the population is so much smaller, it's quite spread out. There are parts of Scotland where there aren't problems with right to roam, that's absolutely true, but there are parts where there are quite big problems. Along Loch Lomond and around Loch Earn you have these no camping zones because you have these kind of honeypot sites.”

He adds that England should assess what does and doesn’t work Scotland to learn from it.

He would like to see more awareness about nature and the countryside.

"For instance, people will say, ‘Why can't we walk around field margins?’ Well, you can't walk around field margins because that’s like one little sliver that wildlife still has.”

Landowners do have a part to play, he thinks. “Every time I hear a farmer or a landowner saying, ‘The public don't understand the countryside’, I always say, ‘But what have you done to try to change that?’ Because they can make a difference.”