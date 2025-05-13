‘People just think we turn a tap on’ - Inside the secret room which controls the UK’s largest man-made water feature
Similar to the initial pessimism over Bradford’s bid to become UK City Culture 2025, West Yorkshire’s ‘Woolopolis,’ has proved that only the sky's the limit for this vast, underestimated and diverse district.
In the heart of Bradford, which has been evolving into a more pedestrian-friendly city, lies City Park - which is home to the Mirror Pool and fountains.
When the wind strikes the city centre, these iconic fountains are turned down. They run from 8.30 am until 8 pm, but some weather conditions or special events mean they have to be temporarily turned off.
As the sun strikes the water goes higher. Whatever the height, the dancing water has become a familiar spectacle for people in the centre.
Following initial fears that it was a waste of money, the fountains have been internationally recognised, having boosted the local economy.
The UK’s largest urban water feature
With over a hundred fountains, laser lights, and mist effects, this display is no accident. Nor is it done on a timer.
Instead, a mirrored room, next to the Cake'ole Cafe, which is set into the ground, is home to a team of three council staff who operate this complex light and water system.
Hayley Mclear is one of the people responsible for controlling the fountains, which is fun although it can be demanding during special events.
She said: “I look after the interactive mirror pool. People think we just turn a tap on and off, and we don't.”
The work to control these fountains is ongoing, with the team assessing the climate, the public use of the fountains, and external events taking place.
By day, many people enjoy moving through the V-shaped opening of the fountains, and by night, spectators are transfixed by the illuminated display.
These were a focal part in the recent BBC hit series Virdee, which was set in the city centre.
The low-lying mist of the water is a taste of the seaside in the city.
Hayley added: “It’s treated as a swimming pool. We’re always testing the water and controlling the height and temperature.
“Everyone likes them high. They create a striking atmosphere, especially at night.”