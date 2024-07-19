GOOGLE

Over 10,000 mourners are expected to attend the funeral service of Pir Syed Maroof Hussain Shah Arif Qadri Naushahi, a respected leader in the Muslim faith.

A funeral service is being organised by Jamiyat Tabligh-ul-Islam to allow mourners to pay their respects.

The service will be held at Jamiyat Tabligh-ul-Islam Bradford Central Mosque and on Infirmary Fields on Friday July 19.

The service is expected to start at 7.15pm according to the council.

People will be able to pay their respects at Bradford Central Mosque, and the mosque will be open for Friday prayers as usual.

The following road closures will be in place:

B6144 Westgate from White Abbey Road to Drewton Road

White Abbey Road from City Road to Lumb Lane

Lumb Lane from B6144 White Abbey Road to Bowland Street

and Bowland Street and Gracechurch Street will be one-way to help the flow of traffic.

These road closures will start to be put in place between 4pm and 6pm on Friday July 19 and are expected to remain in place until around 9pm, though they will be lifted as soon as is safely possible following the service.

There will also be diversions to some local bus routes – information will be available on West Yorkshire Metro’s website.

Those wishing to attend are asked to speak to their local mosque about the arrangements for attending and allow plenty of time for their journey.