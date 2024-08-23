100th birthday celebrations for resident of Bradford housing provider Incommunities

A much-loved Incommunities tenant living in the Greenbank Court retirement scheme in Baildon, turned 100 last week.

Renee West celebrated becoming a centenarian with a coffee morning at Greenbank alongside her niece, Sandra Weatherall, and fellow residents.

Incommunities staff also joined the festivities and presented Renee with some flowers.

Surrounded by family and friends, Renee completed her 100th birthday celebrations enjoying one of her favourite things- a slice of cake and a cup of tea.

Renee West with Incommunities staff, Janet Middleton (l) and Atis Krumins (r)

Renee said: “I liked all the celebration as I like being with people. I want to thank everyone who brought flowers, cards and gifts.”

A birthday card from their Majesties, the King and the Queen, also arrived at Greenbank to congratulate Renee on the special occasion.

Manager of Greenbank Court retirement scheme, Atis Krumins, said: “Renee is loved by us all and brings a smile to the face of everyone she meets. It’s a privilege to have her here at Greenbank Court.”

Born in Bishop Auckland in Durham on 17th August 1924, Renee has moved around numerous times within West Yorkshire.

Throughout the years, Renee has enjoyed socialising with friends and family, and she regularly attended Caroline Street Club in Saltaire as an adult.

One of Renee’s greatest loves in life has been dancing and she continues to share her passion for dancing with her sister and niece on a Saturday night.

Renee added: “I don't feel any different as I can still do things. I dance at the club and that's what it is all about.”

Recently, Renee’s socialising has taken the form of playing bingo and attending coffee mornings arranged by the retirement home.