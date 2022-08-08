11 best jokes and puns guaranteed to make you laugh according to people from Yorkshire

We at The Yorkshire Post asked our readers to tell us the best joke they've ever heard.

Hundreds of people got involved on our Facebook page to share with gags always get them a giggle.

There are some absolute corkers, and some shockers, but sometimes a joke is so bad you can't help but have a laugh.

Here are 11 jokes to guarantee a chuckle:

American visits York

Janet Logan said: "An American is on a tour of European churches.

"1st stop the Vatican. He's surprised to see a golden telephone offering direct calls to heaven at £1,000,000 per minute.

"2nd stop. Notre Dame, Paris. He sees another golden telephone, this time offering calls at £500,000 per minute.

"3rd stop. St Paul's, London. Another golden phone but now £100,000 per minute.

"4th stop. York Minster. He's shocked to see another golden phone but calls are now just 10 pence a minute.

"Perplexed, he waylays a passing deacon & asks what the deal is. The deacon says "the answer is quite simple, lad. You're in Yorkshire now, so it's just a local call"."

A happy childhood

Michelle Gilford said: "I had a happy childhood. My dad used to put me in tyres and roll me down hills. Those were Goodyears"

Roman in a bar

Jan Friend said: "A Roman centurion walks into bar, sticks up two fingers to the barman and says "five beers please."

Pirate pun

Richard Price said: "Why are Pirates called ‘Pirates’? They just aaarghh!!"

Cricket cat

John Pugh said: "My wife asked me if I had seen the cat bowl? I said, I’ll be honest, I didn’t even know it could play cricket!"

Dumb c-luck

Graham Garnett said: "Paddy meets Mick walking down the road, and Mick has a sack over his shoulder.

"What have you got in the sack, Mick?" asks Paddy.

"Chickens," replies Mick.

"If I can guess how many chickens are in the sack, can I have one of them?"

"If you can guess how many chickens are in the sack, you can have BOTH of them!"

"Six."

Intellectual humour

Deborah Parr said: "Paddy went for a building job. Did really well on the practicals. The Foreman said “I just need to ask one theory question - get it right, job’s yours. What’s the difference between a girder and a joist?”. Paddy thinks a minute then says “Got it! Goethe wrote Faust and Joyce wrote Ulysses”.

Doctor doctor

Barbara Kandziorka said: "Doctor doctor, I keep losing my memory,

"Doctor asks how long have you had that ?

"The man replies: 'Had what?"'

Award winning puns

Richard Wilson said: "Where do spiders play football - Webley." Richard added: "Won me a trophy at Butlins when I was eight".

Dolphins

Mal Stevenson said: "I went out with a dolphin once, we just clicked."

Fresh Prince

Cassie Bedford said: "How do you find will smith in the snow? …… follow the fresh prints".