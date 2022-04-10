12 of the best photos from Leeds Dolls House and Miniatures Fair

Scores of visitors turned out to enjoy a Dolls House and Miniatures Fair held at Pudsey Civic Hall at Dawsons Corner this weekend. Exhibits are all 100% dolls house and miniature items in mainly 1:12th and 1:24th scale items. The fair also boasted demonstration tables, manned by miniature makers, for the public to enjoy. The organisers are MGM Fairs who have been running specialist dolls house and miniatures fairs around the UK for more than 20 years. READ MORE: 21 photo memories of Pudsey in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook