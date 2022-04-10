12 of the best photos from Leeds Dolls House and Miniatures Fair

Scores of visitors turned out to enjoy a Dolls House and Miniatures Fair held at Pudsey Civic Hall at Dawsons Corner this weekend. Exhibits are all 100% dolls house and miniature items in mainly 1:12th and 1:24th scale items. The fair also boasted demonstration tables, manned by miniature makers, for the public to enjoy. The organisers are MGM Fairs who have been running specialist dolls house and miniatures fairs around the UK for more than 20 years. READ MORE: 21 photo memories of Pudsey in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds Dolls House and Miniatures Fair
Elle Franks from Leyland in Lancashire, owner of Dressed by Elle, with one of her Edwardian female figures.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Leeds Dolls House and Miniatures Fair
Tom Murphy from Warwickshire, joint owner of Present Address Miniatures setting up one of their displays of 1/12th scale Dolls House Collectables before the doors open to the public.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Leeds Dolls House and Miniatures Fair
Examples of miniatures on display for members of the public to purchase.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Leeds Dolls House and Miniatures Fair
Examples of miniatures on display for members of the public to purchase.
Photo: James Hardisty