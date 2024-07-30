A couple who kicked their dogs, hit them with a broom and threw objects at them have been banned from keeping animals for 12 years.

Martin Butters, 61, and Kristine Viksnina, 42, from Bradford, were given suspended prison sentences after earlier pleading guilty to two offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Bradford Magistrates heard how RSPCA Inspector Demi Hogby went with the police to their house on April 3 last year after the charity was sent videos - dating from November 2022 to March 2023 - from witnesses who’d heard the dogs yelping “several times a week”, after attacks.

The court heard that one-year-old Golden Labrador Honey and six-year-old Jack Russell Lilu had a plastic shelter in the backyard but lived outside in all weathers, from very early in the morning until late at night.

Witnesses heard Lilu (pictured) and Honey yelping “several times a week”, after attacks.

In several videos an item outside the shelter prevented the dogs from going inside. Snow and ice was visible on two occasions and it was unclear how long they’d had to stay outside.

Footage from November 2022 showed a firework being lit and burning in the yard, although no dogs could be seen.

On Boxing Day 2022 Butters was seen kicking Honey who yelped and walked away limping. On another occasion she was chased by Viksnina and kicked.

In February 2023 a refuse bin was swung at Honey twice. In March 2023 they were seen attempting to run away from Viksnina who again kicked the Labrador, causing her to yelp. She then picked up Lilu with one hand by her neck.

The RSPCA's vet said the majority of the abuse appeared to be directed towards Honey

Another clip from March 2023 showed an unknown object being hurled into the yard, hitting Honey on her rear end. Butters was also seen swinging at the dogs with a long-handled sweeping brush before one of them cries out. In another video an object similar to a broom handle was seen flying across the yard and over the top of one of the animals.

The videos showed both dogs displaying body language consistent with fear, making attempts to escape and hide with their tails between their legs, the court was told.

The couple said they acted as they did towards the dogs – particularly Honey – as she was eating faeces and chewing up bedding. However they hadn’t sought professional help to address the behavioural issues.

The court heard that after Butters had been interviewed by the RSPCA about the footage he went into the yard and picked up the plastic broom and a small piece of wood.

He handed them to Inspector Hogby and said: “See they aren't heavy so they wouldn't have hurt her.”

In mitigation Viksnina, now of Fenby Avenue in Bradford, blamed her behaviour on Butters and said she had owned dogs for over eight years without any problems.

Butters, who represented himself in court, apologised but said he couldn’t understand what he had done wrong.

Both were given 100 hours of unpaid work and a ten-week electronically controlled curfew. They have to pay costs of £243 and a victim surcharge of £157.