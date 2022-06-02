17 wonderful pictures which show how the Queen, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Royal Family enjoyed the first day of the Jubilee weekend

Four generations of the Royal Family watched on as Her Majesty was joined by son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, his son, Prince William of Cambridge with wife Catherine, and their own children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. The children clearly enjoyed their moment in the limelight, although it was clearly a little too loud for Prince Louis.
1. The Queen and her Royal Family enjoy Jubilee celebrations
Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his ears as he stands next to Queen Elizabeth II to watch a special flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Photo: Getty Images
2. The Queen and her Royal Family enjoy Jubilee celebrations
Prince Louis of Cambridge reacts to the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade.
Photo: Getty Images
3. The Queen and her Royal Family enjoy Jubilee celebrations
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as Prince Louis of Cambridge covers his ears, as they stand with Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge to watch a special flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Photo: Getty Images
4. The Queen and her Royal Family enjoy Jubilee celebrations
Queen Elizabeth II stands with from left, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, to watch a special flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Photo: Getty Images