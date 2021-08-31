18-year-old driver has died in accident near Driffield on Bank Holiday Monday

The young man, driving a blue Renault Megane Scenic, was killed in the accident on the B1249, between Frodingham and Driffield, at Brigham, which happened shortly before 11pm.
Two of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, while the others were uninjured, Humberside Police said.
Humberside Police appealed for information for anyone who saw the collision or the car before the accident happened and may have dash cam footage.
A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss."
Anyone who can help should call non-emergency number 101.