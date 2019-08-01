19 stunning photos to make you feel Yorkshire and proud Yorkshire boasts a rich and historic landscape, with numerous historic monuments and picturesque locations. These 19 incredible photos portray the best of what Yorkshire has to offer. 1. Embsay Moor Reservoir Three riders, enjoying a morning ride over moorland near Embsay Moor Reservoir, Skipton James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Grazing cattle Highland cattle graze on top of the Wolds, near Thixendale, East Yorkshire, high above a Yorkshire glacier carved out by meltwaters some 12,000 years ago James Hardisty other Buy a Photo 3. Appleby Horse Fair A romany caravan passes Ribblehead Viaduct on the way to the Appleby Horse Fair Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Littondale A lone tree stands on the Limestone pavement in Littondale above Halton Gill Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5