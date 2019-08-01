Yorkshire Day

19 stunning photos to make you feel Yorkshire and proud

Yorkshire boasts a rich and historic landscape, with numerous historic monuments and picturesque locations.

These 19 incredible photos portray the best of what Yorkshire has to offer.

Three riders, enjoying a morning ride over moorland near Embsay Moor Reservoir, Skipton

1. Embsay Moor Reservoir

James Hardisty
Highland cattle graze on top of the Wolds, near Thixendale, East Yorkshire, high above a Yorkshire glacier carved out by meltwaters some 12,000 years ago

2. Grazing cattle

James Hardisty
A romany caravan passes Ribblehead Viaduct on the way to the Appleby Horse Fair

3. Appleby Horse Fair

Tony Johnson
A lone tree stands on the Limestone pavement in Littondale above Halton Gill

4. Littondale

Bruce Rollinson
