19-year-old dies after motorbike sets on fire in crash with van in Yorkshire

A 19-year-old man involved in a motorbike crash in Yorkshire has died, police have confirmed.

Tragedy struck when the teen, named locally as Matt Drackett, was riding a motorbike which was involved in a collision with a van on Aughton Road, Swallownest, at 1.24pm on November 15.

The bike caught fire as a result of the crash and Matt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a silver van on Aughton Road in Rotherham at 1.24pm. The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision.

19-year-old Matt Drackett died in a collision on Aughton Road, Swallownest

"The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"No further injuries are reported and the driver of the van remained at the scene and is assisting our enquiries."

Aughton Road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene and police investigation work was carried out yesterday. It has since been reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night a group gathered at the crash scene to remember Matt, and fireworks were set off in his memory.