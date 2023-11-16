19-year-old dies after motorbike sets on fire in crash with van in Yorkshire
Tragedy struck when the teen, named locally as Matt Drackett, was riding a motorbike which was involved in a collision with a van on Aughton Road, Swallownest, at 1.24pm on November 15.
The bike caught fire as a result of the crash and Matt was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a silver van on Aughton Road in Rotherham at 1.24pm. The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision.
"The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
"No further injuries are reported and the driver of the van remained at the scene and is assisting our enquiries."
Aughton Road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene and police investigation work was carried out yesterday. It has since been reopened.
Last night a group gathered at the crash scene to remember Matt, and fireworks were set off in his memory.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information are asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 413 of November 15.