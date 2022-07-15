20 Things you should never say to someone from Yorkshire according to people who live there.

We asked The Yorkshire Post readers: "What should you never say to someone from Yorkshire" and the comments flooded in.
Just short of 500 people joined in the discussion and provided some hilarious answers - and a fair few digs at Lancashire.
This is what they had to say...
Things you should never say to someone from Yorkshire - according to people from Yorkshire:
"It’s your turn at the bar" - Janey Rough
"Is that a Lancashire accent?" - Helen Clarke
"Can we put the heating on please dad?" - Jonathan Gallimore
"I don’t actually like Yorkshire tea" - Glenda Freeman
"Breakfast lunch and dinner - It's breakfast dinner and tea!" - Ann Andrews
"Can yer lend me a Bob or two?" - Susan Laville
"I thought Hull was in Humberside" - Dez Gray
"Isn’t Lancashire wonderful?" - Anne Strange
"It's called a bread roll" - Reggy Reg
"That pint is £6 please" - Daniel John
"If you're from Barnsley like me then calling it flat cap town is irritating.. we have moved on from that!!" - Gaynor Kaye
"Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshire puddings are delicious" - Kari Stanley-Smith
"It's grim up North" They must have never visited God's own country!" - Rebecca Willey
"You can’t have a Yorkshire pudding with your Christmas dinner " - Alannah Lucy Woodward
Unless you have an hour spare. Don't ask what's so good about Yorkshire" - Glenn Bram Brammall
"Don't correct their pronunciation.... some some from London way do e.g. Why do they think it should be warter in the barth for example" - Margaret Johnson
"Saying that we're tight with money when actually we will give you our last penny!" - Karen Randall
"I love telling people from South Yorkshire that's its not proper Yorkshire and they all sound like midlanders." - Simon Miller
"I've bought you some red roses!" - Jane Foran
"It's your round!" - Terry Connolly