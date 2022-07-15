We asked The Yorkshire Post readers: "What should you never say to someone from Yorkshire" and the comments flooded in.

Just short of 500 people joined in the discussion and provided some hilarious answers - and a fair few digs at Lancashire.

This is what they had to say...

20 Things you should never say to someone from Yorkshire according to people who live there.

Things you should never say to someone from Yorkshire - according to people from Yorkshire:

"It’s your turn at the bar" - Janey Rough

"Is that a Lancashire accent?" - Helen Clarke

"Can we put the heating on please dad?" - Jonathan Gallimore

"I don’t actually like Yorkshire tea" - Glenda Freeman

"Breakfast lunch and dinner - It's breakfast dinner and tea!" - Ann Andrews

"Can yer lend me a Bob or two?" - Susan Laville

"I thought Hull was in Humberside" - Dez Gray

"Isn’t Lancashire wonderful?" - Anne Strange

"It's called a bread roll" - Reggy Reg

"That pint is £6 please" - Daniel John

"If you're from Barnsley like me then calling it flat cap town is irritating.. we have moved on from that!!" - Gaynor Kaye

"Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshire puddings are delicious" - Kari Stanley-Smith

"It's grim up North" They must have never visited God's own country!" - Rebecca Willey

"You can’t have a Yorkshire pudding with your Christmas dinner " - Alannah Lucy Woodward

Unless you have an hour spare. Don't ask what's so good about Yorkshire" - Glenn Bram Brammall

"Don't correct their pronunciation.... some some from London way do e.g. Why do they think it should be warter in the barth for example" - Margaret Johnson

"Saying that we're tight with money when actually we will give you our last penny!" - Karen Randall

"I love telling people from South Yorkshire that's its not proper Yorkshire and they all sound like midlanders." - Simon Miller

"I've bought you some red roses!" - Jane Foran