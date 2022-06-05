21 photos of Yorkshire's Platinum Concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, starring Jane McDonald

Following an instrumental opening of God Save The Queen, the Wakefield-born singer walked on to the stage on Saturday night to rapturous applause and cheers.

A 90-minute set of crowd pleasers followed as she performed favourites which included medley’s of Abba, Cher, Queen and Disco hits as well as a nod to Dame Vera Lynn with We’ll Meet Again and a flag-waving rendition of Land of Hope and Glory.

Singer Jane McDonald talks about singing for the Queen and her love of Scarborough Before the concert she said: “If there is one thing, one presence, one person who has been consistent, throughout my life – all of our lives really – it’s Queen Elizabeth… and I am so honoured to be celebrating her.

"What an occasion to be celebrating just how much work she has done over so many years."

The special concert to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee also saw performances from drag favourite La Voix and West End supergroup The Barricade Boys.

The season continues at Scarborough OAT next Saturday, June 11, with Australian rock band Crowded House.

