28 Years Later: Ultra-fit extras for Danny Boyle zombie sequel wanted in Yorkshire

Ultra-fit extras are being sought in Yorkshire to take part in the sequel to British horror classic 28 Days Later.

28 Years Later, directed and written by London 2012 Olympics mastermind Danny Boyle, is filming in the region next month.

An open casting call on website Casting Collective has asked for athletic people of all ages, ethnicities and genders, to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It reads: “We are looking for Ultra Marathon runners, Racing Cyclists, Triathlon competitors & other high level athletes for filming from August until October 2024.”

A biological warning is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover in 2007 to promote the release of the film '28 Weeks Later', a sequel to '28 Days Later'. | Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

“Good rates of pay” are promised by the production company, and anyone applying needs to be over 17 with their own National Insurance number.

28 Years Later is the second sequel in the franchise, and is highly anticipated by horror fans ahead of its release next June.

The film is set to star Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his role from 28 Days Later, alongside Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes.