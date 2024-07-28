28 Years Later: Ultra-fit extras for Danny Boyle zombie sequel wanted in Yorkshire
28 Years Later, directed and written by London 2012 Olympics mastermind Danny Boyle, is filming in the region next month.
An open casting call on website Casting Collective has asked for athletic people of all ages, ethnicities and genders, to come forward.
It reads: “We are looking for Ultra Marathon runners, Racing Cyclists, Triathlon competitors & other high level athletes for filming from August until October 2024.”
“Good rates of pay” are promised by the production company, and anyone applying needs to be over 17 with their own National Insurance number.
28 Years Later is the second sequel in the franchise, and is highly anticipated by horror fans ahead of its release next June.
The film is set to star Cillian Murphy, who will reprise his role from 28 Days Later, alongside Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes.
Filming began in May in Northumberland.
