On the outside 30 East Drive looks like any ordinary 1950s-built council house in the UK.

The semi-detached property still stands on the corner of a council estate in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

However, inside is said to be haunted, in fact, “it’s the most active house in the world” when it comes to poltergeists, claims its London-based owner.

Bil Bungay purchased the property in 2012 for £80,000.

He now lets it out to intrepid guests for £300 on weeknights and £400 on a weekend.

The advertising executive said: “I got it cheap. Nobody had the courage to buy it - I bought it and it transformed the way I think about the world.

“I didn't buy a haunted house, I bought an experimental location,” said Bil.

Bil first heard about the house from a colleague at work, Pat Holden, whose mother is connected to the Pritchard family who used to own the house.

The Pritchard family moved into the property in 1966. They reported sightings and terrifying experiences of an “aggressive” poltergeist.

To the press the ghost was known as ‘Mr Nobody,” but locally he was nicknamed ‘Fred.’ Fred has since been known as The Black Monk because he is said to appear dressed in black robes.

It was this fascinating story which inspired a sceptical Bil who had never visited 30 East Drive to start writing a film script.

He said: “It’s a crazy crazy place.”

When Bil was visiting his client, Haribo, based in Pontefract, only then did he go to view the property.

On his first viewing - which had been more of a research trip - he saw the house up for sale.

“It was cheap so I decided to buy it to promote the film.”

Bil bought 30 East Drive to hold the film premiere in the property for When the Lights Went Out.

Despite owning the property, Bil said: “I’ve been in London 35 years, I don't live in Pontefract and I’ve never spent a night in the house.”

He said even spending the day there has been terrifying enough. Bil himself said that he has experienced the paranormal at the property.

“It left me questioning my own reality”, he added.

Ever since purchasing the property - which was on the market for £120,000 - for £80,000, Bil has been letting out the property to paranormal investigation teams, the media and the general public.

He said: “It costs from £300 per night to stay. The house is booked for the next two years.

“We really don't make an effort to market the place, we don't need to.

“It’s the power of the eye witness.”

Bil said that thousands of people have had experiences at the property. He claims that some ghost hunters have been so overwhelmed by what happened that they’ve given up ghost hunting altogether.

Bil said: “People sign a waiver before staying. In case something happens.

“It converts sceptics.”

While Bil only visits the house once every six months, he says his neighbour Carol looks after the house.

“It’s really normal, we make an effort to keep it that way,” said Bil.

Ever since taking over the property which has been featured in the media worldwide, Bil has since written a book and made another film about ‘The Black Monk.’

“I may own the house but it belongs to the people of Yorkshire.

“It’s their asset they should be proud of.”

He said Halloween is the most celebrated night of the year for any allegedly haunted house.

Bil said: “The house is a focal point, everyone wants to be knocking at that door.”

While Bil is inundated with bookings, he said the house contributes a lot of money to charity.