31-year-old passenger dies after car crashes into garden in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police said a 31-year-old man died at the scene following the crash on Goodison Boulevard in Doncaster shortly after 11pm on Sunday (Jul 28).
The 31-year-old man was a passenger in the car, which crashed into street furniture before coming to rest in the garden.
The driver of the car – a 19-year-old man – was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday 28 July, at 11.07pm officers responded to Goodison Boulevard following reports of single vehicle collision.
"The passenger of the car, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
“It is believed that a green Ford Mondeo left the road and collided with street furniture before coming to rest in a garden.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have CCTV footage covering the area or footage or information of the car prior to the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 970 of July 28.