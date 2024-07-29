Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when a car crashed and came to rest in a garden in Yorkshire overnight.

South Yorkshire Police said a 31-year-old man died at the scene following the crash on Goodison Boulevard in Doncaster shortly after 11pm on Sunday (Jul 28).

The 31-year-old man was a passenger in the car, which crashed into street furniture before coming to rest in the garden.

The driver of the car – a 19-year-old man – was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday 28 July, at 11.07pm officers responded to Goodison Boulevard following reports of single vehicle collision.

"The passenger of the car, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“It is believed that a green Ford Mondeo left the road and collided with street furniture before coming to rest in a garden.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have CCTV footage covering the area or footage or information of the car prior to the collision.”