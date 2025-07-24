5,000-year-old cairn near Yorkshire's Three Peaks gets protected status after walkers move stones
Dudderhouse Hill Long Cairn, Austwick, is believed to have been among the first structure communally built by our ancestors.
Long cairns are elongated earthen and stone burial monuments that were constructed during the Neolithic period (roughly 4000 to 2500 BC).
These structures, often found in Scotland and other parts of the British Isles, served as communal tombs and likely held spiritual significance for the communities that built them.
The Dudderhouse Hill monument dates back to 3400 to 2400 BC, and was built with views towards the prominent peak of Pen-y-Ghent, and also appears to mirror the Ingleborough to Simon Fell ridge to the north-west.
The cairn’s deliberate positioning "may reflect its ceremonial significance and relationship with the surrounding land”, Historic England, the country’s heritage watchdog, said.
Despite the passage of millennia, it has survived as a partly turf-covered oval mound of stones around 23 metres long, up to 12 metres wide, and 1 metre high.
Historic England says these types of monuments may have served as a way for our ancient ancestors to mark claims to the neighbouring landscape.
The cairn has been given the highest level of protection possible – that of Scheduled Monument – in the hope that it will stop people moving stones to make waymarkers.
Moving stones from a Scheduled Monument without consent is a criminal offence.
It's illegal because it can cause irreparable damage to the monument's structure and archaeological context, potentially destroying valuable historical information.
Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England said: “What makes this discovery particularly significant is that it belongs to a small group of recently identified long cairns in the Yorkshire Dales, an area where these monuments were once thought to be absent.
"Each discovery helps us build a more complete picture of how our ancestors shaped and understood their landscape.”
David Noland, Member Champion for Cultural Heritage at the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said the decision reflected the cairn’s importance as one of relatively few similar monuments in the country.
They would now be able to plan a holistic repair and interpretation project which will tackle the recent damage that the site has suffered.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.