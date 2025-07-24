5,000-year-old cairn near Yorkshire's Three Peaks gets protected status after walkers move stones

A 5,000-year-old cairn in the Yorkshire Dales has been given a protected status in an attempt to stop walkers moving stones to make waymarkers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dudderhouse Hill Long Cairn, Austwick, is believed to have been among the first structure communally built by our ancestors.

Long cairns are elongated earthen and stone burial monuments that were constructed during the Neolithic period (roughly 4000 to 2500 BC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These structures, often found in Scotland and other parts of the British Isles, served as communal tombs and likely held spiritual significance for the communities that built them.

Dudderhouse Hill Long Cairn, Austwick, Yorkshire Dales. Exterior, general view with Yorkshire Dales National Park surrounding the monument. View from west. © Historic England Archive

The Dudderhouse Hill monument dates back to 3400 to 2400 BC, and was built with views towards the prominent peak of Pen-y-Ghent, and also appears to mirror the Ingleborough to Simon Fell ridge to the north-west.

The cairn’s deliberate positioning "may reflect its ceremonial significance and relationship with the surrounding land”, Historic England, the country’s heritage watchdog, said.

Despite the passage of millennia, it has survived as a partly turf-covered oval mound of stones around 23 metres long, up to 12 metres wide, and 1 metre high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historic England says these types of monuments may have served as a way for our ancient ancestors to mark claims to the neighbouring landscape.

Dudderhouse Hill Long Cairn, Austwick, Yorkshire Dales. Aerial photograph of the site © Historic England

The cairn has been given the highest level of protection possible – that of Scheduled Monument – in the hope that it will stop people moving stones to make waymarkers.

Moving stones from a Scheduled Monument without consent is a criminal offence.

It's illegal because it can cause irreparable damage to the monument's structure and archaeological context, potentially destroying valuable historical information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England said: “What makes this discovery particularly significant is that it belongs to a small group of recently identified long cairns in the Yorkshire Dales, an area where these monuments were once thought to be absent.

"Each discovery helps us build a more complete picture of how our ancestors shaped and understood their landscape.”

David Noland, Member Champion for Cultural Heritage at the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, said the decision reflected the cairn’s importance as one of relatively few similar monuments in the country.