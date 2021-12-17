53-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash in Yorkshire

Emergency services were called to York Road in Wetherby shortly before 4.30pm on December 16.

They received reports that a blue Yamaha motorbike had collided with a silver Mercedes as they were travelling in opposite directions along the road.

The rider of the motorbike, a 53-year-old man, was left with serious injuries, but sadly died at the scene.

A motorcyclist died after a crash on York Road

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the movements of the vehicles before the collision, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 13210649909. Anyone with Dashcam footage is also asked to contact 101 or alternatively you can contact us via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat."