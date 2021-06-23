80-year-old man dies after five-car crash in Yorkshire

Bradford Road in Huddersfield

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident on Bradford Road / Northgate at around 3pm on June 21. Sadly, he died a short time after.

The crash involved five different cars; a Mercedes A140, a Suzuki Vitasra an Audi A3, a Seat Leon and a Toyota Yaris. The Mercedes was travelling along Bradford Road towards Northgate when it and the other four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The 80-year-old man was driving the Mercedes when the incident happened. No one else was injured.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash, and in particular anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1003 of June 21.