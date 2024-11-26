80-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by motorbike while crossing the road
South Yorkshire Police is appealing to the public for information following the incident which took place shortly before 4.30pm in Doncaster.
The force was called to Leger Way, near to the junction with School Lane on Monday (Nov 25).
A statement by South Yorkshire Police said an orange KTM 125 Duke 12 motorcycle, which was travelling in convoy with a red Aprilia Tuono 125 motorcycle, hit a pedestrian as he crossed the street.
The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The rider of the orange motorbike was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We would now like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage which could help our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 691 of November 25. Dashcam footage can be submitted directly to the force here. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.