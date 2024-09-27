9 year old Ripon boy completes a remarkable number of cubs badges

JJ Chilcott is a 9 year old autistic boy from Ripon. He joined cubs just one year ago and has achieved so much in such a short space of time. Cubs has provided him with such a range of activities he would normally have been unable to complete.

My name is JJ and I want to tell you about cubs. I have been a cub for just over a year. I have done lots of things at cubs like making clay models, playing stuck in the mud and playing north, south, east, west which is a game we play lots. I have visited a model railway which was super fun. I have had the chance to do a camp and sleeping over at a soft play. Next year I am going on another camp with my best friend Rory.

Whilst I have been a cub, I have made it my aim to complete all the badges I possibly can. I have completed 69 badges. This includes all the staged badges (including some of different stages), all of the activities badges, all of the 7 challenge awards, the chief scout silver award, my seconder stripes and joining in award. Some of the activity badges I have done are sailing, paddle sports, diy, cycling, artist and karate to name just a few. My favourite badges to do were collectors and nights away. I especially enjoyed Larkin because on the last day there were carnival rides and I got to go on the waltzers. The badges I found the hardest were sailing because it was a bit scary and karate because I didn’t really enjoy the sessions.

Cubs is really good fun and I would recommend anyone to join. I would like to thank my leader Hannah for giving me lots of fun activities and trips. If you want to know which cubs I am part of it is 4th Ripon which meet on a Wednesday night. Scouting is always looking for volunteers because without leaders like Hannah it would mean I would not get the opportunities I have had this last year.