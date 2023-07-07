A 22-metre 5G mast could be built at Yorkshire coast beauty spot Reighton Gap

A 22m high 5G internet mast could be constructed at Reighton Gap in Filey if approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The applicant, Freshwave Facilities Ltd, has submitted a planning application proposing the construction of a 22.5m internet pole at the Reighton Sands Holiday Village in Filey.

Planning documents state that the 5G internet “monopole” would support six antenna apertures at a maximum height of 23m alongside a cabin that contains the equipment used to generate the radio signals.

The proposal “intends to fill a hole in coverage within the local area” in order to resolve “the poor service coverage”, according to the applicant.

Reighton Gap

The proposed site is situated within the grounds of Haven Reighton Sands Holiday Park, located on a grass verge adjacent to the rear of the commercial units to the centre of the holiday park.

The site, which can be accessed via Sands Road, is characterised by “predominately static caravans, with open fields located to the south and west of the site” and the coastline to the north.

Planning documents submitted by the applicant state that the objective of this site is to ensure coverage to the local area is enhanced “as the operator is currently experiencing capacity issues”.

In addition to allowing the provision of 3G and 4G mobile connections to the surrounding area to continue, the mast has been designed to accommodate 5G technology providing “ultra-fast mobile connectivity”.

The plan states that as the radio frequencies that 5G operates at are “particularly sensitive to interference from solid objects”, it necessitates elevating the antennas at the proposed height.

The applicant has said that the proposed internet pole “should not look out of place when sited amongst these existing structures” and would “ultimately be viewed in a holiday park context with dense caravan patterns”.