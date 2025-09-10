A Yorkshire schoolgirl who saved her mother after a 65ft fall into woodland has been praised as “a credit to her family” after receiving a Royal Humane Society award.

On July 24, 2024, Lourdes Cunningham - known as Lulu and aged 11 at the time - was enjoying a walk with her mother, Tracey Frost, and her seven-year-old autistic brother Round Howe Wood at Hudswell, near Richmond.

Disaster struck when her mother lost footing on the path and tumbled down the steep 65ft embankment into dense woodland.

The fall caused Ms Frost injuries to her neck and spine.

Ms Frost couldn’t move, and she and her children were in a part of the woodland that was not usually used by walkers and completely out of public view.

When she realised how serious the situation was Lulu showed great courage and slid down the embankment with her brother to help her stricken mum.

She then used her mother’s mobile phone to dial 999 to request help from the emergency services.

Lulu Cunningham with her mum, Tracey Frost. | NYP

The family was located within 15 minutes.

Due to the terrain and the potential spinal injuries, her mother had to be carefully recovered by the Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team to an awaiting ambulance.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Lulu was nominated for Royal Humane Society recognition by North Yorkshire Police.

Chief Constable Tim Forber, who presented her with an Honorary Testimonial Parchment Certificate at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters in Northallerton on Tuesday (Sept 2), said: “Lulu’s ability to communicate was outstanding, giving regular updates to the police control room as well as the exact location using the ‘what3words’ app so our officers were able to quickly find them.

“Without these updates, along with the shouts she made when our officers were getting closer, it would have been extremely hard to find them due to the remote and hidden location.

“Throughout this frightening incident, Lulu kept her mum talking and the situation calm. She was also looking after her little brother who was finding the situation extremely distressing.