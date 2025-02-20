A crime that rocked Victorian society: Murder of Yorkshire PC Alfred Austwick told in new book by Hilary Robinson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shooting of PC Alfred Austwick, in Dodworth, Barnsley, is an event no longer in living memory. But the crime - and the ensuing manhunt for the killer – played out so publicly that over a century later, Yorkshire author Hilary Robinson has pieced together exactly what happened.

Fascinated by what she found among newspaper archives, Robinson took a different direction with her latest book, pivoting away from her usual children’s tales to compile and tell the story of Austwick - and the collier James Murphy, who was executed for his death. “I was captivated by how this local tragedy became a national spectacle,” Robinson says. “It’s a haunting reminder of the extraordinary stories hidden in our neighbourhoods and within seemingly ordinary historical records.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson, who lives in North Yorkshire, first came across what happened to Austwick whilst researching local social history for one of her children’s books. Intrigued, she turned to The British Newspaper Archive to see what she could find. "It became a national story that was played out in the press,” Robinson says. “(Murphy’s) arrest was played out in the press, then the court trial was played out in the press and the penalty - he was hanged at York - was also played out in the press.”

Hilary Robinson with local historian, Steve Wyatt, a retired miner from Dodworth who helped her with some of the research for her book.

Robinson was aided by retired miner and Dodworth historian Steve Wyatt in her research. She tells Austwick’s story through a curated collection of newspaper reports and court documents, revealing how a single act of violence sent tremors through Victorian society. Austwick was born in the hamlet of Lumby on the border of what is now West and North Yorkshire. At the time of his death, he was a respected figure within the police force, working in Dodworth, South Yorkshire.

Robinson says the motive for his murder, just before midnight on July 31 1886, was “trivial”. Murphy had been in trouble on numerous occasions including for burglary and poaching. On the day of the crime, Austwick had issued a summons for him to appear in court “and he just snapped basically. He felt Austwick was picking on him”, she says. A dramatic six-week manhunt followed and Murphy’s flight from justice became a national obsession.

“Austwick’s body - he was six foot four - was brought back from Dodworth 40 miles to South Milford on three trains, almost like a royal funeral,” Robinson says. “There were crowds everywhere. All the farmers turned out with their horses and carts to transport the family and the coffin and then Selby and Barnsley police paraded the coffin down the high street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What also stood out to me was the court case,” she adds. “I felt that (Murphy) really got a fair trial. I was surprised even back then the lengths they went to to try to give somebody a fair deal.”

The book might be a change in direction for Robinson, but her interest in social history is nothing new. In fact, she can remember as a child being given a Ladybird Book about Florence Nightingale, by a missionary in Nigeria, and becoming completely fascinated.

Born in Devon, to parents who were lecturers, Robinson moved to live in the African country in early childhood. “We were there during the civil war,” she remembers. “We hid our nanny in our house during that time. A great part of the war was not really on our patch…but the uprisings beforehand were very much on our doorstep and you saw the best and the worst of humanity.”

“My parents were very keen on books,” she adds. “And in Nigeria we benefitted a lot from the American missionaries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Robinson returned to England, and moved to Yorkshire, she was further enthused by “characters of the past” thanks to her high school history teacher. Her love for reading and writing continued too. “It was a teacher who said to me that she thought I’d be a writer and I didn’t know why really. I knew I enjoyed doing it but I also enjoyed history as well…I think that’s why I ended up believing that I could write, because somebody thought I would. Teachers can have a major effect on you.”

Her father was a writer too, crafting academic books on the subject of economics. “So I knew quite a lot about the process from a young age,” Robinson explains. “I knew all about proofs and editing and royalties - because we always used to get a new dress at Easter when the royalty money came through. I think that can make a difference when you embark on something. Otherwise I probably would never have assumed it was possible or it perhaps wouldn’t have factored into my mindset in the way it did.”

After studying, Robinson embarked on a broadcast career in TV and radio production. She still works in the industry as a freelancer and makes programmes for BBC Radio 2’s religion and ethics department.

Her first book Sarah the Spider came in 1995, written to address her daughter’s fear of the creatures. She was faced with about 30 rejections before it finally came to fruition but there’s been no stopping her since. She’s now the author of more than 70 children’s books and two more are set for release this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson also wants to share more stories from the country’s rich archives. “My hope is that I can dig out more fascinating stories like this which show us what life was like back then,” she says. She’s been surprised by the level of interest in Austwick’s story. “People are fascinated by crime, and true life crime, and history and when you put the whole lot together it’s been fascinating to see how interested people have been in that.”