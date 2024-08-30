A front-line charity is hosting a fundraising event to show the vital work and support they offer
The centre, whose community support centre is based on Berking Avenue, has invited local businesses to join them in an evening of networking to give them the opportunity to see how they can support the work they do and what they offer to change lives for the better.
St Vincent’s Leeds is a lifeline for many people in the local community. It offers a range of support services for those living in poverty from advice and wellbeing services alongside being the home to Vinnie’s Cafe and having an on-site shop which sells pre-loved clothes, toys and other goods at a fraction of the cost of shop bought.
This event is an opportunity for St Vincent’s Leeds to reach out to corporate businesses in the area and show how they can help through their companies.
Centre Manager, Caroline Kelly, spoke about how important these events are to reach out and build new partnerships.
“Hosting this event is a great opportunity for St Vincent’s Leeds to tell more people about the incredible work we do. Working at the Centre I witness first-hand, every day just how important the work they do is. “
“We hope that after this event, we can strengthen and grow great relationships with corporate businesses who want to help local charities in their area and together build a better future.”
Guest speakers will be appearing at the event with words from the inspirational Leeds Lord Mayor, Abigail Marshall Katung. Alongside British Gas and Flutter who have donated and volunteered at the Centre, Burberry who have also volunteered there too to speak about the partnership they have with the Centre.
The event is by invitation, and anyone wishing to attend or want more details can contact Caroline Kelly at St Vincent’s Leeds on 0113 248 4126.
St Vincent’s Leeds is part of the wider St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales) which currently has 11 Community Support Centres across England and Wales which are situated in deprived areas where they can offer support and be a place for anyone to go regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religion or any other circumstances.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.