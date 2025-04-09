The family of a 15-year-old boy have paid tribute to their ‘gentle giant’ of a son after he was killed while crossing the road in Yorkshire.

Christopher Dobson died after he was hit by a car when crossing the carriageway on Bradford Road in Eccleshill, close to the McDonalds, shortly after 10.45pm on April 4.

A 35-year-old man who stopped at the scene was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing, West Yorkshire Police said.

His family have now paid tribute to Christopher in a heartfelt statement released by the force.

It said: “Christopher was a gentle giant, loved by all who knew him, he was the best son, grandson, brother and nephew you could ask for.

“Though Christopher’s life was cut short, the love, kindness, and joy he shared with all who knew him will never be forgotten.

Christopher Dobson was crossing the road when he was struck by a car | WYP

“We would like to thank our friends, family, the local community and emergency services who have shown overwhelming support at this difficult time, we would like to request privacy as we try to come to terms with the loss of our beloved Christopher.”

The man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a suspected drug driving offence in connection with Christopher’s death has now been bailed.