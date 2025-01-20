‘A huge hole in our hearts’: Family's tribute to teen father Taylor Lupton after tragic crash
Taylor was involved in a crash on Wheldon Road, near Castleford, which was reported to police on Sunday, January 12
Emergency services attended the location and found the vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf, had entered a water treatment facility and was partly submerged in a pit of water.
A man and woman, both 21, were removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital for further treatment but tragically Taylor was found a few yards away from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have described him as a “beloved son and a lovely father” in a GoFundMe set up in memory of the teen.
His family have set up the fundraising page to help cover the costs of his funeral and support his bereaved young daughter and her mother.
“Taylor was the most selfless and caring person to everyone around him,” it was said by his family in the fundraiser.
“He was a friend to everyone, and above all the best daddy to his daughter who he loved with all of his heart.
“He didn’t even have the chance to live his life or see the most important parts of his baby girl's life and has had to leave her just before she turns one.
“His mother Gemma is suffering enough with it as it is, no parent should ever have to see their child go before them.”
The GoFundMe has a target of £11,000, and has so far reached just under £5,000.
The family added: “We are looking for help to try and cover funeral costs to give him the best send off possible and give him everything he deserves and anything extra that is gathered will go to his daughter and her mother Grace to help cover the cost of bringing her up and supporting her at such a sad time.
“Taylor wouldn’t have wanted to see the mother of his child struggle and wouldn’t want his daughter Cecilia to go without.”
A man and a woman, who are both 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and have since both been released under investigation pending enquiries.
West Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate the incident surrounding Taylor’s death.
Anyone with footage or information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 277 of January 12.