A local charity that helped more than 500 households last year has now relaunched following a makeover
Located on Berking Avenue, the depot is part of St Vincent’s Leeds, a vibrant community hub offering various weekly activities, Vinnie’s Cafe which is open to all, and a shop selling quality pre-loved items. The relaunch event aimed to welcome both old and new customers to the newly refurbished space, enhancing their shopping experience.
Deputy Centre Manager Leigh Bradley expressed gratitude for the British Gas donation, emphasizing its importance: “We were so grateful to get the generous donation from British Gas to be able to transform the space. We need to make sure that it’s not only functional for us but a great place for people to shop with us too – and thanks to the corporate volunteers and donation we’ve now been able to create a great place that people can easily shop around for great furniture at low prices.”
Depot Supervisor Jason Thomas highlighted the dual role of the centre: “Our depot is not only used for people to shop, but we get referrals through from people who need our help with essential furniture. Our newly refurbished space has given us the chance to rearrange things and gives us the space we need to work more efficiently and ensure we can continue to help those who need us alongside a great place for people to come and shop with us.”
The depot offers a wide range of well-priced, pre-loved furniture and homeware, and is open to the public from 9am to 3:30pm, Monday to Friday, with delivery options available for those in need.
