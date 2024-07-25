“A space to talk” – Sheffield funeral home launches bereavement café

A Sheffield funeral home has launched a bereavement café – and is encouraging those who may be grieving a loved one to attend.

The group will be run by the team at Co-op John Fairest Funeralcare and local celebrant Sharon Fox. The first meeting will be on Monday August 5 from 10am-12pm at St Chad’s Church House, in Woodseats.

The initiative is designed to help those who may be feeling isolated, and to give local people a chance to connect with others in a relaxed setting. During meetings, attendees are free to talk about anything they’d like, even if they don’t feel comfortable discussing a bereavement, while enjoying a host of complimentary refreshments.

Those who can’t attend will have further opportunities to join future sessions, which will be held on the first Monday of every month at the same venue, from 10am-12pm.

Kerry Grandilli, Funeral Arranger at Co-op John Fairest Funeralcare, said: “Most people assume our job as funeral arrangers stops as soon as the service is over – this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Looking after families following the funeral is an incredibly important part of our role, which is why we felt launching a bereavement café was the right thing to do. Grief can be lonely and isolating, so we wanted to give local people a space to talk and connect with others who are going through something similar.

“We’d like to invite anyone who is struggling with the death of a loved one to join us – we’re here to help.”