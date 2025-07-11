'A truly extraordinary soul' - Family and friends pay tribute to biker who died in Yorkshire crash

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 11th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST
Friends and family have paid tribute to ‘a truly extraordinary soul’ who died in a crash in Yorkshire earlier this week.

Adam Anderson was seriously injured in a crash involving a red Honda motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Mokka at around 8am on Wednesday (Jul 9).

The road was closed following the collision, which happened near to the slip road with the A1(M), which caused delays for those travelling to the nearby Great Yorkshire Show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His family and friends have today shared a tribute, saying: “Adam was a larger-than-life character whose contagious, infectious laugh and bright spirit could light up any room. His presence was impossible to ignore, and his warmth drew people to him wherever he went.

“Above all, Adam was an amazing dad who lived for his daughter - every decision he made and every ounce of his effort was for her.

“His impeccable work ethic was matched only by his unshakable moral fibre; he worked tirelessly to provide for his family and set an example of integrity and dedication.

“To his friends and family, Adam was the most loyal and dependable person you could hope to have by your side - the kind of man who got far more joy out of giving than receiving, and who never hesitated to put others first.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adam Anderson, 41, from Wakefield was fatally injured in the crash on the A59placeholder image
Adam Anderson, 41, from Wakefield was fatally injured in the crash on the A59 | NYP

“We have lost not just a friend, but a father, son, brother and partner. A truly extraordinary soul who touched countless lives with his kindness, generosity, and larger-than-life heart. His memory will live on in all of us who were lucky enough to know and love him.”

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for any witnesses to contact them on 101, or by emailing [email protected], quoting incident number 12250125412.

Related topics:FamilyYorkshireHondaNorth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice