Friends and family have paid tribute to ‘a truly extraordinary soul’ who died in a crash in Yorkshire earlier this week.

Adam Anderson was seriously injured in a crash involving a red Honda motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Mokka at around 8am on Wednesday (Jul 9).

The road was closed following the collision, which happened near to the slip road with the A1(M), which caused delays for those travelling to the nearby Great Yorkshire Show.

His family and friends have today shared a tribute, saying: “Adam was a larger-than-life character whose contagious, infectious laugh and bright spirit could light up any room. His presence was impossible to ignore, and his warmth drew people to him wherever he went.

“Above all, Adam was an amazing dad who lived for his daughter - every decision he made and every ounce of his effort was for her.

“His impeccable work ethic was matched only by his unshakable moral fibre; he worked tirelessly to provide for his family and set an example of integrity and dedication.

“To his friends and family, Adam was the most loyal and dependable person you could hope to have by your side - the kind of man who got far more joy out of giving than receiving, and who never hesitated to put others first.

“We have lost not just a friend, but a father, son, brother and partner. A truly extraordinary soul who touched countless lives with his kindness, generosity, and larger-than-life heart. His memory will live on in all of us who were lucky enough to know and love him.”