The works will take place between the junction with the A639 (Barnsdale Bar) and junction 38 (Redhouse) Picture: Google

Overnight works will be carried out between junction with the A639 (Barnsdale Bar) and junction 38 (Redhouse) for three weeks, starting on Monday July 18.

The resurfacing of the southbound carriageway will be carried out Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

The A1 will remain open as normal during the day and throughout weekends.

While the work takes place, diversions will be in place taking drivers along the A6201 from Barnsdale Bar. They will then join the A638 to re-join the A1 at junction 38. Local traffic will be able to access the A1 southbound from Skellow, in the east, from junction 38.