The A1035 between Seaton and Hornsea in the East Riding of Yorkshire was closed on Monday morning.

At approximately 6.40am, Humberside police said a "serious road traffic collision" had occurred and the road would be closed until further notice.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

Humberside Fire and Rescue were also in attendance, with crews from Hornsea, North Hull and Bransholme at the scene.