A motorcyclist is in hospital in a serious condition after a crash involving two bikes and a car in Yorkshire.

The A169 near Saltersgate Bank, Pickering was closed for more than seven hours following the crash which happened shortly before 3pm on Sunday (Aug 25).

Police said the crash involved two motorbikes - a Yamaha Tracer and a Kawasaki KLE - which were travelling in the direction of RAF Fylingdales and a red Suzuki Celerio car which was travelling in the opposite direction.

One of the bikers, a man in his 30s from the Selby area, was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road reopened shortly after 10pm.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The road was closed until 10pm while emergency services responded and to allow for Forensic Collision Investigations to take place.

“We ask that members of the public do not speculate on the circumstances of the collision as this may affect court proceedings in due course. Our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.”

Anyone with information that may help the police in their investigation is asked to contact Jack Dodsworth from North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12240154688.