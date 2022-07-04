A170 collision: Woman dies after two-car crash in rural village in North Yorkshire

The collision happened on the A170 at Middleton at 4pm on June 27 and involved a Volkswagen Polo and a purple Volkswagen Caddy.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, the passenger of the Caddy died in hospital three days later.

"Police are investigating the collision and are keen to hear from any witnesses who have yet to come forward.

The A170 at Middleton

"They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage showing either vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash.

"Anyone with information should email Detective Constable Emma Drummond in the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected]

"You can also contact her by phone by calling 101, selecting option 2 and asking for Emma Drummond.

"Please quote reference 12220111005 when sharing information.