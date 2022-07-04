Crews were seen arriving at the property on Langford Lane in Burley-in-Wharfedale, near Ilkley, this morning and vans full of 1970s-themed props were also delivered.

The shoot is believed to be for The Long Shadow, a series about the hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is directed by Lewis Arnold, whose previous credits include Broadchurch and Sherwood..

A 1970s sofa is among the props to arrive

Sutcliffe lived in Bradford at the time of his killing spree, but many of his attacks on women were committed in Leeds. He prowled areas such as Chapeltown, Roundhay, Headingley and Farsley looking for victims.

Filming has already taken place in the Wortley area of Leeds, where Western Flatts Park was used to stand in for Roundhay Park, where Marcella Claxton, 20, of Chapeltown, was assaulted while walking home from a party in 1976. She survived and testified against Sutcliffe at his trial. A year later, he bludgeoned Irene Richardson to death in the park.

The drama is expected to be based on the police investigation into the killings, which was run from the now-demolished Millgarth Police Station in Leeds city centre.

The Long Shadow filming in Burley-in-Wharfedale

Props arrive on set