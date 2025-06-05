A174 crash: Woman, 91, dies after car crashes into tree on major Yorkshire road

An elderly woman has died and her husband has been injured following a crash in Yorkshire.

Cleveland Police said a Ford C-Max crashed into a tree on the A174 close to Hemlington and Coulby Newham at around 12.20pm on Wednesday (Jun 4).

The force has since confirmed the woman died while her husband is in hospital with chest injuries.

A statement said: “The woman and her husband were on the eastbound carriageway near to the slip lane from Coulby Newham and Hemlington, when the Ford C-Max they were travelling in collided with a tree.

“Her 88-year-old husband was taken to James Cook University Hospital with chest injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Police are now appealing for anyone with information - or who may have seen the crash or have relevant dashcam footage - to contact them.

Anyone who can help their investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number SE25101037.

