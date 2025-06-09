A18 crash: Two dead and two seriously injured in horror crash
Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a silver Ford Fusion and a blue Saab between Barnetby Top and Melton Ross at around 5.45pm on Sunday (Jun 8).
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, but the force said the driver and passenger of the Ford - an 86-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman - died at the scene.
A statement from Humberside Police said: “Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time.”
The driver and passenger of the Saab were taken to hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 356 of June 8.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.