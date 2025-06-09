Two people have died and another two have been left with serious injuries following a crash on the A18 at the weekend.

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a silver Ford Fusion and a blue Saab between Barnetby Top and Melton Ross at around 5.45pm on Sunday (Jun 8).

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash, but the force said the driver and passenger of the Ford - an 86-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman - died at the scene.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time.”

The driver and passenger of the Saab were taken to hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.