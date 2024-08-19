Yorkshire motorcyclists die in horror crash on A53 near Buxton

Three people have died following a crash involving a car, van and motorbikes in the Peak District near Buxton.

The three men, who were all in their 50s, died at the scene of the crash on the A53 Buxton to Leek road just outside Buxton, which happened at around 9.45am on Sunday (Aug 18).

It is understood that the three men are from the Leeds/Rothwell area. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Police said the driver of the van and two people from the car were also taken to hospital will injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A statement from Derbyshire Police said: “Three people have died after a collision on the A53. We were called to reports of the collision on the Buxton to Leek road just outside Buxton at around 9.45am on Sunday, August18.

“The collision involved three Ducati motorbikes, a van and a car. Three motorcyclists, all men in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families are aware and our thoughts with them.

“The driver of the van, and two people from the car, were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

