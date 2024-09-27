A woman is fighting for her life after being seriously injured in a crash between a car and a van in Yorkshire.

The incident happened on Thursday (Sep 26) at around 8.45am on the A57 in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene following reports of a crash involving a grey Toyota Corolla and a black Ford Transit van.

The Toyota was travelling towards Anston when it crashed with the Transit van which was travelling in the opposite direction. It is reported to have happened between Todwick roundabout and Mill Lane, near the garden centre, the force said.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and has since been discharged.

A woman has been seriously injured following the crash.

“The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital where she remains and is being treated for injuries which are currently being described as life-threatening.

“We would now like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”