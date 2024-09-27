A57 crash, Rotherham: Woman fighting for her life after crash between Transit van and Toyota Corolla
South Yorkshire Police said it was called to the scene following reports of a crash involving a grey Toyota Corolla and a black Ford Transit van.
The Toyota was travelling towards Anston when it crashed with the Transit van which was travelling in the opposite direction. It is reported to have happened between Todwick roundabout and Mill Lane, near the garden centre, the force said.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 41-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and has since been discharged.
“The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital where she remains and is being treated for injuries which are currently being described as life-threatening.
“We would now like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 160 of September 26.
