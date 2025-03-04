A59 crash: 20-year-old driver dead and woman, 19, fighting for her life after Yorkshire crash
At 10.35pm on Monday (March 3), North Yorkshire Police officers were called by a member of the public who was reporting a car had crashed on the A59 between Moor Monkton and Green Hammerton.
Emergency services attended and discovered a Skoda Octavia which was in the embankment at the side of the road.
The 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.
The passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, is in a serious condition in hospital.
The road remained closed until around 11.10am today (March 4) to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them on [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 12250038926. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.