A 20-year-old has died and a 19-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a crash in Yorkshire.

At 10.35pm on Monday (March 3), North Yorkshire Police officers were called by a member of the public who was reporting a car had crashed on the A59 between Moor Monkton and Green Hammerton.

Emergency services attended and discovered a Skoda Octavia which was in the embankment at the side of the road.

The 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, is in a serious condition in hospital.

The road remained closed until around 11.10am today (March 4) to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place.