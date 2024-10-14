A young girl who was left orphaned after her mum, dad and two sisters were killed in a horror crash has "bravely returned to school."

The 11-year-old was left devastated after her mum Shannen Morgan, 30, and dad Shane Roller, 33, died in a horrific collision on July 21 this year.

The girl's sisters Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, were also killed in the crash, which happened on the A61, near Wakefield and Barnsley.

The family were going for a walk when the horror crash happened - and the girl cheated death by instead staying at her best friend's house.

Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan, Rubie Morgan-Roller, and nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller. Photos: West Yorkshire Police

A Go Fund Me page was set up by family friend Paul Hepple at the time and it has now raised over £400,000 that will go towards the girl's future.

Writing on the fundraising page, Paul said the youngster is "doing as well as can be expected" but he's decided to close the donation page.

He said: "She is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances. She has bravely returned to school and, although she was nervous at first, she is slowly settling in. She is receiving therapy at school, which is helping her navigate her loss."

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were on a motorcycle, also died in the horror crash. An opening into their deaths at Wakefield Coroners Court in August heard that Shane had been at the wheel of a silver Ford Focus that his family was travelling in.

But shortly before 4pm - as the BMW motorbike driven by Christopher was overtaking another vehicle on the single carriageway - it hit his car 'head on'.