A man has died after a head-on crash between two cars in Yorkshire at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A61 was closed for more than 12 hours following the crash which happened around a mile-and-a-half south of Ripon, at the end of Daffodil Bends, shortly after 5pm on Saturday (Apr 5).

A man in his mid-80s who was driving a black BMW 318 was travelling north when the crash happened with a black Peugeot 308 SUV which was travelling in the other direction by a man in his 20s, who was from Warwickshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the BMW, who was from the local area, was taken to hospital for treatment but died shortly after midnight that night. The driver of the Peugeot is also in hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the crash and the road was closed until around 7am on Sunday (Apr 6).

A man has died following a collision on the A61 between Harrogate and Ripon

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are supporting the deceased’s family while the investigation is ongoing.

“If you witnessed the collision or have relevant dashcam footage of either vehicle at around the time of the incident, please contact us immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can help in any way, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Drew Crossley.