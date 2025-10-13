A man, who was believed to be walking his dog, has died following a crash on the A64, near Scarborough.

At around 6:39am, on Monday (Oct 13), police responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the A64, on the outskirts of Scarborough.

The incident occurred near the Merry Lees Caravan Park between the Staxton (A1039) roundabout and the Seamer (B1261) roundabout.

The crash involved a black Peugeot 208 car and a man who is believed to have been walking a dog.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police said his family had been informed and the dog was unharmed.

The driver of the Peugeot, a woman aged in her 20s from Bridlington, is assisting officers with their investigation.

The route was closed to traffic in both directions while the emergency services worked at the scene and reopened at 2.30pm.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please come forward if you witnessed the incident, have relevant dashcam footage, or possibly saw a man walking a dog nearby before it happened.

“If you can help in any way, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101.