A much-loved Yorkshire man who died in a crash on the A65 was on his way to buy a sheep for his flock which he was putting together in his spare time, his devastated family said.

Richard Sunter, 39, from Horton in Ribblesdale, died in a collision on the A65 near Ingleton, on the morning of Saturday October 7, 2023.

In a statement, his family said he was “a wonderful, much-loved son, brother and uncle, but was also our friend.

"He was loyal and strong, and always there to help any of us”, they added.

Richard was said to be devoted to his close-knit family, both immediate and extended, and loved to spend time in Dent with his cousins.

"Richard had a wicked sense of humour and liked to wind us all up, but this was reserved for those he loved and was close to. His loss has left such a huge void in our lives”, the family said.

Born and raised in Horton in Ribblesdale, Richard never left the house he moved into as a baby.

As a result, he was well-known and respected in the village and beyond, in particular within the haulage and farming communities.

"Leaving school at 16, he went to Newton Rigg college and went into farming”, his family explained.

“Several years later he changed occupation and became a wagon driver, working alongside his dad in the family business."However, he never lost his love of farming and in his spare time he started to build his own flock of sheep.

"Sadly, it was whilst travelling to buy a tup, that he lost his life.

"In his earlier years, Richard enjoyed sport: playing football, cricket, and rugby for North Ribblesdale, where a minute’s silence was held in his memory at both the ladies’ and men’s games.Two close friends have paid tribute and said: "He was loyal and dependable.

"He would drop everything immediately to help a friend in need. He helped shape our lives. We wouldn’t be who we are today or know the groups of people we know without him. He was a 'hub', for want of a better word.

"He took us places, introduced us and brought us all together. We travelled, we shared, we just always had great times and adventures with him and met so many people on the way. [We] owe him so much.'"

Police enquiries into the collision are ongoing.